Geier Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.63 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

