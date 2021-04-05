Geier Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,324 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $151.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average is $152.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

