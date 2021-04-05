Geier Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,701 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. The Home Depot makes up about 2.9% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $309.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.