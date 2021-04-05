Geier Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.6% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

