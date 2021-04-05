Geier Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.24 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. The Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $191.25 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $94.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $347.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

