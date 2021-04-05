Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.48 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $127.71 million and $9.48 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00672073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028685 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,456,264 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

