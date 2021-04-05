Genaro Network Market Cap Reaches $15.02 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $2.07 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00673216 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

