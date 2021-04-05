General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.93

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.93 and last traded at $184.68, with a volume of 18641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

