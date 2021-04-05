General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after buying an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

