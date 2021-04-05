Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Achieves $52.62 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $52.62 million and $6.21 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $11.89 or 0.00020198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00670597 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.