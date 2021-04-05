GenesisX Market Capitalization Reaches $26,609.84 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 100.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $26,609.84 and $607.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,339,213 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.