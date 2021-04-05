George A. Lopez Sells 10,200 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,223,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ICU Medical stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,570. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

