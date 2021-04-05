George A. Lopez Sells 14,800 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,956,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.73. 138,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

