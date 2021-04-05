George M. Marcus Sells 50,000 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $779,203.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MMI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. 142,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,902. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

