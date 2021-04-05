Gerard J. Michel Acquires 15,500 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DCTH stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 18,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,382. The company has a market cap of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.49. Equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

