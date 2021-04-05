Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of GNGBY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. Getinge has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

