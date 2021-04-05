Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 4.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.48. 124,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,216,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. Research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 22,098.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gevo by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

