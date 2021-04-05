Giant Market Capitalization Tops $80,519.38 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Giant has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One Giant token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $80,519.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 tokens. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

