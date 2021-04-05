Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Price Down 4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $89.96. 4,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 257,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.