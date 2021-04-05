Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Price Down 4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $89.96. 4,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 257,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.
In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.
