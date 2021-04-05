Global Rental Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.00675081 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Global Rental Token Coin Profile

Global Rental Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Rental Token’s official website is globalrentaltoken.com . Global Rental Token’s official message board is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

