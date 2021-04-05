Global Social Chain Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $1.04 million worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00678145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028499 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.