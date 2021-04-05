GlobalBoost-Y Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,326.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $2,326.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,163.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,110.70 or 0.03567588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.93 or 0.00368352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $615.83 or 0.01040901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00447846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.00420539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.40 or 0.00323512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026088 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

