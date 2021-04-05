Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604,096 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Glu Mobile worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLUU. Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

