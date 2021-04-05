GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) vs. Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Critical Analysis

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GlycoMimetics and Graybug Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Graybug Vision 0 2 5 0 2.71

GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.70%. Graybug Vision has a consensus target price of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 370.99%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Profitability

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics N/A -34.22% -31.43% Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Graybug Vision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics N/A N/A -$57.89 million ($1.34) -2.37 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$37.04 million N/A N/A

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease. It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company offers GMI-1359 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to target E-selectin and a chemokine receptor for various tumor types. It also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin; and Galectin-3, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

