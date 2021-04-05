GNY (GNY) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. GNY has a market cap of $290.56 million and $883,411.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028819 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.