GoChain (GO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.36 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One GoChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $78.13 million and $6.36 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoChain has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,127,641,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,073,891,085 tokens. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

