GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.86. 1,016,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,239. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.19. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock worth $8,198,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,544,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

