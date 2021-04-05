Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.60. Gogo shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 6,517 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $881.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

