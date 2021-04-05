Gold Poker Price Tops $0.0012 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $6,261.79 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00073577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00297421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00097150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.68 or 0.00752477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00028912 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.