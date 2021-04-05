Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report sales of $217.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.04 million to $222.14 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $207.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $927.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.50 million to $965.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $969.60 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.