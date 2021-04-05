Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $80.03 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09.

