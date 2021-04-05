Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $493,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $80.03 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09.

