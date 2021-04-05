GoldMint Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $418,448.27 and $71.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00676477 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00073534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028783 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

