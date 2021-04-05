Golem Market Capitalization Hits $604.31 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $604.31 million and $37.36 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00054077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00674300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

