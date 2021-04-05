Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 1,294 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,215.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,026.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,395. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
