Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of GDDFF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

