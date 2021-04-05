GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud Sells 25,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agnes Rey-Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.02. 1,560,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,137. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

