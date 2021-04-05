Goose Finance (EGG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.61 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $22.67 or 0.00037908 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,353,856 coins and its circulating supply is 1,285,168 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

