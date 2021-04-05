Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $111.00

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.00, but opened at $107.18. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 889 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $8,665,636. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

