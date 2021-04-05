Gossip Coin Market Cap Achieves $42,228.56 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $42,228.56 and approximately $44.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

