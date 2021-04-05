Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.10

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 1499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

GRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

