Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

GROUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

