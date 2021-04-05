Graham Smith Sells 8,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. 3,206,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 250,161 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Slack Technologies
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
