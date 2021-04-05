Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.73 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $2,086.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00373779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005050 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

