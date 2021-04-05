Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

