Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Up to $15.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 2,562 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,487 shares of company stock worth $361,066 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

