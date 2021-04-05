Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg Sells 200,000 Shares

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,530,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$995,480.82.

Anthony Ralph Roodenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 400,000 shares of Greencastle Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

Shares of CVE VGN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 19.83 and a current ratio of 20.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.26.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

