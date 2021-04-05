Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Sells C$72,000.00 in Stock

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 400,000 shares of Greencastle Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730,449 shares in the company, valued at C$1,031,480.82.

Anthony Ralph Roodenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 200,000 shares of Greencastle Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

CVE VGN traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,902. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 19.83. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$5.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

