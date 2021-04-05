Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.79

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

GNCGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

