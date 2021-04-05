Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 6,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 994,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Specifically, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,040. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNLN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $552.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

